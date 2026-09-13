Palacios went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Astros.

Palacios gave the Rays a 7-0 lead with a three-run homer in the third inning before scoring another run in the seventh. The 29-year-old has been red hot in September, hitting .333 with five home runs, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases through 10 games this month. On the year, he's slashing .235/.330/.379 with 10 long balls, 50 RBI, 50 runs scored and 14 steals across 369 plate appearances.