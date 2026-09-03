Palacios went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during the Rays' 10-4 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Wednesday's game turned out to be a blowout loss for the Rays, but Palacios' two-run homer in the fourth inning cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 6-4. It was his first home run since Aug. 3 against the Rockies and his first runs driven in since Aug. 19 against Toronto. His home run could be what Palacios needs to break out of his slump, as he entered the game having gone 1-for-25 over his eight prior outings.