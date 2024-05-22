Palacios will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Palacios will stick in the lineup for the fourth game in a row, with two of his starts having come in right field and one apiece coming in left field and at second base. His blend of speed (seven steals in seven attempts this season) and on-base skills (.347 OBP) looks like it could be enough for Palacios to retain a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching, even though he'll face more competition for playing time moving forward from the likes of Jonny DeLuca, Jose Siri, Amed Rosario and Harold Ramirez after the recent returns of Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe and Jonathan Aranda from the injured list.