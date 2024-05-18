Palacios isn't in the Rays' lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Palacios will catch a day off after belting a two-run home run during Friday's win in the first game of the series. While he rests, Amed Rosario will start at the keystone and bat sixth.
