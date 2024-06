Palacios is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are facing a lefty (Braxton Garrett) for the third straight game, and the lefty-hitting Palacios has been on the bench for each of those contests. Palacios appears to be a strict platoon player for Tampa Bay, with right-handed hitters Harold Ramirez, Jonny DeLuca or Amed Rosario typically replacing him in the lineup when the Rays face left-handed pitchers.