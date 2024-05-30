Share Video

Palacios is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The lefty-hitting Palacios will retreat to the bench after he went 1-for-7 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored while starting in right field and serving as the Rays' leadoff hitter both of the past two days. Jonny DeLuca will step in for Palacios in right field.

