Palacios is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
The lefty-hitting Palacios will retreat to the bench after he went 1-for-7 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored while starting in right field and serving as the Rays' leadoff hitter both of the past two days. Jonny DeLuca will step in for Palacios in right field.
