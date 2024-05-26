Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios should have a clearer path to playing time in the outfield now that Josh Lowe (oblique) has returned to the injured list, though the Rays will typically have only two spots available for three players on a given day. Randy Arozarena appears to be the only player locked into an everyday role in the outfield, while Palacios has to compete with Jose Siri and Jonny DeLuca for the other two spots. Palacios finds himself as the odd man out of the lineup Sunday.