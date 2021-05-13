Thompson (2-2) allowed one run on two hits while striking out two in an inning of work as he took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Thompson took over for Ryan Yarbrough in the sixth and easily struck out both batters he faced to get out of the inning. He returned for the seventh, allowing a leadoff single to Aaron Judge and a double to Gio Urshela before eventually getting a ground out to third. He was replaced by Jeffery Springs who got the next two guys out but one of the outs was a sacrifice fly that scored Judge to give the Yankees a 1-0 advantage. The 29-year-old still owns a solid 2.55 ERA as that was the first run he's given up since April 21. He should still figure to be one of manager Kevin Cash's go-to guys in high-leverage situations despite the minor hiccup in Wednesday's loss.