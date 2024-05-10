Thompson allowed one hit and permitted two inherited runners to score over a scoreless third of an inning Thursday, getting charged with a blown save in a 5-4 win over the Reds.

Thompson was called on in a high-leverage spot in the bottom of the seventh inning and lost a battle with Spencer Steer, who fouled off a couple two-strike pitches before delivering a two-run single that knotted the game at 4-4. The blown save was the first of the season for Thompson, who has emerged as a trusted late-game arm for manager Torey Lovullo. The right-hander has a 1.20 ERA and 0.80 WHIP while striking out 11 over 15 innings, recording six holds in 15 appearances.