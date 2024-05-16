Thompson (1-1) recorded Wednesday's win over Cincinnati, allowing one hit and striking out one over a scoreless eighth inning.

Thompson, who made an eighth consecutive scoreless appearance, has been the Diamondbacks' best reliever through the first month-and-a-half. The side-arming right-hander sports a 1.00 ERA with just two walks while striking out 13 over 18 innings. He leads the team with six holds.