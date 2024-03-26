Thompson moves up a spot in the bullpen following the news that closer Paul Sewald (oblique) will open the season on the injured list.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo didn't immediately name any one reliever as a replacement closer, although he did tell Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that there is "a very logical choice." By that, Lovullo was referring to Kevin Ginkel, who is expected to serve as the primary closer while Sewald heals. Lovullo also said he is not going to "anoint anybody to close right now," leaving the door open for others, like Thompson. He was an important late-inning, setup reliever after being traded to the Diamondbacks during the stretch drive in 2023. Thompson recorded a 0.69 ERA over 13 innings in the regular season and was a featured high-leverage option during the postseason. The right-hander continued his fine work this spring, allowing one unearned run over seven innings.