Thompson pitched 1.1 perfect innings en route to a win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS.

Thompson was summoned into the game in the fifth inning with Kyle Schwarber in scoring position at second base, but he managed to escape the jam and pitch a clean sixth. Thompson's high ground ball rate, which accounted for 61.2 percent of balls in play against him in 30.2 regular-season innings, allows him to pitch to contact and helps to generate perfect outings like Tuesday's performance. So far this postseason, Thompson has a 2.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 10.2 innings with eight strikeouts.