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Thompson (1-0) retired all three batters faced in a scoreless ninth inning to record the win in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning victory over the Orioles.

Thompson induced groundouts and a flyout and has yet to allow a run over 11 appearances (7.2 innings). The submarining right-hander has not allowed a baserunner in his last six outings.

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