Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Returns from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks activated Thompson (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Thompson has been shelved since early July with a right scapular strain but is ready to go after making a pair of scoreless rehab appearances with Triple-A Reno. The 33-year-old could be in the mix for saves as part of an unsettled Diamondbacks bullpen.
