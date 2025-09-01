default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks activated Thompson (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Thompson has been shelved since early July with a right scapular strain but is ready to go after making a pair of scoreless rehab appearances with Triple-A Reno. The 33-year-old could be in the mix for saves as part of an unsettled Diamondbacks bullpen.

