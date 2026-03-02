Thompson struck out one over a hitless and scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against Cleveland.

This was the second Cactus League appearance for the side-arming Thompson, who is in the mix to pick up save opportunities for the Diamondbacks. He entered Sunday's game in the third inning -- just like his first outing Feb. 26 -- when the opponent's regulars were still in the game. Thompson was immediately followed by Kevin Ginkel, another reliever that could get save chances. Arizona's closer situation is not resolved and could be a committee solution to start the regular season.