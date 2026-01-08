Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Inks $3.95 million deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks and Thompson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.95 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
Thompson had been arbitration-eligible for a final time, and he will be entering his walk year. The veteran reliever has been a quality performer in manager Torey Lovullo's bullpen, posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 97:29 K:BB across 120.2 regular-season frames during his time in Arizona. Thompson will be in the late-inning mix as part of an unsettled Diamondbacks bullpen in 2026.
