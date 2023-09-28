Thompson allowed one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Thompson pitched the eighth inning, preserving the lead for Paul Sewald who converted the save. Kevin Ginkel is normally the choice to pitch the eighth inning of close games, but manager Torey Lovullo went another way after Ginkel's most recent outing Monday when he was tagged with the loss. The manager rewarded Thompson, who has been effective since being added to the Diamondbacks' bullpen in late August. The reliever has a 0.75 ERA and 0.50 WHIP over 12 innings.