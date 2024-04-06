Thompson allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Thompson made his fifth appearance and has yet to give up a run or walk. On a night when the bullpen blew a three-run lead -- including a blown save by fill-in closer Kevin Ginkel -- Thompson's performance stood out. Prior to entering Friday's game in the sixth inning, Thompson worked the eighth and ninth innings.