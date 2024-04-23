Thompson (0-1) was tagged with Monday's loss to the Cardinals, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one over one-plus innings.

Thompson executed a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning before giving up a leadoff infield single to open the bottom of the ninth. He was replaced by Kyle Nelson for a lefty-on-lefty matchup, but the at-bat lasted one pitch. Nolan Gorman tattooed a hanging slider for a walk-off, two-run home run. Thompson has pitched well thus far, posting a 1.86 ERA with four holds through 10 outings (eight scoreless). He'll continue to serve in a setup role for Kevin Ginkel then Paul Sewald (oblique) when he's ready to return.