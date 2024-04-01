Thompson allowed one hit over a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 5-1 win over Colorado.
Thompson made his second appearance, both coming in the eighth inning as a leadup to presumptive closer Kevin Ginkel, who is the most logical fill-in for the injured Paul Sewald (oblique). Neither game developed into a save situation, but it offers a glimpse into how manager Torey Lovullo plans to deploy the backend of the bullpen without Sewald. The side-arming Thompson was a revelation for the Diamondbacks in 2023, including nine appearances in the postseason.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Could get save chances•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Reaches deal with Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Earns first postseason win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Sets up save•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Notches save in team debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Moves up to Arizona•