Thompson allowed one hit over a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 5-1 win over Colorado.

Thompson made his second appearance, both coming in the eighth inning as a leadup to presumptive closer Kevin Ginkel, who is the most logical fill-in for the injured Paul Sewald (oblique). Neither game developed into a save situation, but it offers a glimpse into how manager Torey Lovullo plans to deploy the backend of the bullpen without Sewald. The side-arming Thompson was a revelation for the Diamondbacks in 2023, including nine appearances in the postseason.