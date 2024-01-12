Thompson signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Thompson struggled for the first half of the 2023 season with the Rays, but he posted a pristine 0.69 ERA and 0.54 WHIP across 13 innings after being picked up by Arizona. While that's a limited sample of success, he projects to play a key role in the Diamondbacks' bullpen this season.