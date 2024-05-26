Thompson allowed two hits and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn a hold in Saturday's 3-2 win over Miami.

Thompson earned his seventh hold of the season, retiring four batters before letting Joe Mantiply shepherd the one-run lead to closer Paul Sewald. This was fourth time in the last six outings that Thompson worked more than one frame, and the right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run over the last 13 innings.