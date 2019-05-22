Stanek will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Dodgers, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Stanek was expected to open Tuesday's game but Hunter Wood was instead called upon to cover the first two frames. It will be Stanek's 13th "start" in 19 appearances this season, and he has a 1.93 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over 18.2 innings in those outings.