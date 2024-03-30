Stanek was credited with a hold in the win over the Red Sox on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk over two-thirds of a scoreless inning. He struck out one.

Stanek was far from his sharpest, but the veteran setup man managed to prevent any damage to the Mariners' razor-thin one-run lead in the eighth with the help of Andres Munoz, who closed out the frame with runners on the corners. The fact Stanek was a bit rusty -- he threw just seven of 17 pitches for strikes -- isn't necessarily surprising, considering he worked just three innings for the Mariners in Cactus League play after being acquired from the Astros on March 8.