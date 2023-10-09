Stanek (personal), who was activated from the paternity list Saturday, made his first appearance of the postseason Sunday in the Astros' 6-2 loss to the Twins in Game 2 of the ALDS, giving up one earned run on two hits over 1.1 innings.

Stanek was placed on the paternity list ahead of the Astros' final three games of the regular season and finished the 2023 campaign with a 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 50.2 innings. He'll likely continue to serve in a middle-innings role out of the bullpen for the duration of Houston's postseason run.