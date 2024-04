Stanek is the likely option to handle a save opportunity should one arise Sunday in Milwaukee since Andres Munoz is unavailable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Timesreports.

Munoz pitched the first two games of the series and won't be available for the finale, opening the door for Stanek to potentially fill in as Seattle's closer. Stanek already has one save and one hold this season, and he appears to be the favored option behind Munoz while Matt Brash (elbow) and Gregory Santos (lat) are sidelined.