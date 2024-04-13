Stanek picked up the save Friday against the Cubs. He pitched one inning, allowing one run on one hit with no walks and no strikeouts.

Stanek collected the save Friday night after Mariners manager Scott Servais elected to use Andres Munoz in the eighth inning. However, Munoz was tasked with retiring the heart of the Cubs lineup (Seiya Suzuki, Cody Bellinger and Christopher Morel), leaving the bottom of the order for Stanek in the ninth. Stanek should collect additional saves going forward as it has become clear Munoz is Servais' reliever of choice for high-leverage situations instead being of a traditional closer.