Stanek notched a save Monday against the Guardians, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Andres Munoz is expected to be Seattle's primary closer, but he was deployed in the eighth inning Monday to face the heart of Cleveland's order. That left the ninth to Stanek, who looked very closer-like in slamming the door with a 1-2--3 frame for his fifth career save. Munoz should still get the bulk of the save opportunities for the Mariners this season, but his usage Monday suggests that others will get an opportunity from time to time when the situation calls for Munoz to enter earlier than the ninth.