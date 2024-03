Stanek agreed to a contract with the Mariners on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Stanek tallied 38 holds and a 2.41 ERA for the Astros between 2021 and 2022 but took a step back last season with just three hold and a 4.09 ERA in 55 outings. The veteran righty should fill a middle relief role for the Mariners in 2024.