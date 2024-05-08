Stanek (1-0) got the win against the Twins on Tuesday, recording a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Stanek got his first victory in a Mariners uniform on just 11 pitches, entering the game after Tayler Saucedo suffered a knee injury covering first base. Stanek got the last two outs in the eighth and then became the pitcher of record when Seattle snapped a 6-6 tie with a four-run rally in the ninth. The veteran right-hander has bounced back from a three-appearance stretch where he allowed at least one run to contribute consecutive scoreless outings.