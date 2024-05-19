Stanek (2-0) got the win against the Orioles on Saturday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning while recording a strikeout.

The hard-throwing reliever finished out the seventh inning after Gabe Speier had put two men on via a hit and a walk, retiring Adley Rutschman and Ryan O'Hearn via a strikeout and groundout, respectively, to preserve a 2-2 tie. Stanek eventually became the pitcher of record when the Mariners took a lead in the top of the eighth that held for the last two frames, giving him his second win of the campaign. The veteran right-hander pitched to an unsightly 9.00 ERA across the seven appearances he logged between April 25 and Monday, but he's now generated consecutive scoreless outings.