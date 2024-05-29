Stanek earned the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Astros after pitching a perfect ninth and striking out two.

Stanek got the call for the save opportunity with Andres Munoz unavailable having worked the previous two days. The former Astro would go on to strike out Alex Bregman and Jake Meyers before getting Jon Singleton to fly out to end the game. It was Stanek's third save of the year and his first since April 12 and he's now struck out six batters over his last three innings. For the year, the 32-year-old owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB in 19 innings.