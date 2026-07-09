Cardinals' Ryne Stanek: Optimism about avoiding IL

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday he hopes to avoid using Stanek (ankle) "for maybe two or three days," Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Stanek suffered a right ankle injury on a play at first base in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers. While the reliever appears unlikely to be available until at least Friday, the Cardinals are optimistic he will avoid a trip to the injured list. After posting an 8.31 ERA in April, Stanek boasts a 2.91 ERA and 21:8 K:BB over 21.2 frames since May 1.