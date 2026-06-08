Cardinals' Ryne Stanek: Finding groove

Stanek boasts a 1.38 ERA and 14:6 K:BB over 13 innings since the beginning of May.

Stanek finished April with an 8.31 ERA and 18:12 K:BB across 13 frames in his first 15 outings of the season, but he's found a groove since then, having yielded an earned run in just one of his last 14 appearances. His poor control still gets him into trouble at times, but Stanek has re-established himself as one of Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol's go-to right-handed setup men. He could net the occasional save on days Riley O'Brien is unavailable.