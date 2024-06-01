Stanek (3-0) got the win over the Angels on Friday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Stanek came into the game tasked with preserving a newly minted 4-4 tie and quickly retired Luis Rengifo, Mickey Moniak and Taylor Ward -- the latter two on swinging strikeouts. The veteran right-hander then became the pitcher of record when Ty France slugged a go-ahead home run in the home half of the frame. Stanek now has four consecutive two-strikeout, one-inning appearances, and he's posted a 2-0 record with a 2.70 ERA, 0.45 WHIP, one save and two holds in his last seven outings overall.