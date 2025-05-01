Stanek (0-3) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Entering the game with one out in the seventh inning to protect a 1-0 lead, Stanek gave up three straight hits to put Arizona ahead for good. The right-hander has fallen apart at the end of April, giving up at least one run in four of his last five appearances and taking both the loss and a blown save in three straight trips to the mound. The collapse has left Stanek with a 5.06 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through 10.2 innings on the season, and even with A.J. Minter (lat) on the shelf, he may be removed from high-leverage duties until he turns things around.