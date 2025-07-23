Stanek picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels, allowing two hits and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Closer Edwin Diaz worked each of the past two days for the Mets, which opened the door for Stanek to handle Tuesday's save opportunity and register his third save of the year. As long as Diaz stays healthy, Stanek is unlikely to see very much ninth-inning work out of New York's bullpen. On the season, Stanek owns a troublesome 4.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB across 34.2 innings.