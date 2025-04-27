Stanek (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Sunday against the Nationals. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in a third of an inning.

With Edwin Diaz apparently unavailable, Stanek got another chance in the ninth inning after blowing his last save opportunity Friday. Sunday's outing did not go any better for Stanek -- he surrendered the tying run on a pair of hits before the Nats scored the game-winner on a Pete Alonso error. Stanek's ERA now sits at 3.60 with a 1.50 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 10 innings as he falls to 1-for-3 in save chances.