Stanek was charged with a loss and a blown save Friday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

With Edwin Diaz (hip) unavailable, Stanek was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. However, the right-hander would give up a lead-off triple to Dylan Crews, who'd score on a Jose Tena base hit, before the Nats rallied to score the winning run with two outs. It was the first rough outing this year for Stanek, who sports a 2.79 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings. He'll continue to serve as a primary setup option for the Mets when Diaz is healthy.