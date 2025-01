The Mets re-signed Stanek to a one-year contract Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stanek was acquired by the Mets at the 2024 trade deadline and, between the regular and postseason, held a 5.18 ERA but a 31:11 K:BB over 24.1 innings for them. The right-handed reliever will help set up ahead of closer Edwin Diaz for New York in 2025.