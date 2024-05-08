Bradley (pectoral) is likely to make his season debut Friday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll slide into the rotation spot vacated by Ryan Pepiot (leg), who is expected to be placed on the IL. Bradley has been out all season with a right pectoral strain but looked terrific in two rehab starts, most recently striking out eight over six frames of one-run ball with Triple-A Durham on May 3. The right-hander posted a 5.59 ERA but had an impressive 129:39 K:BB across 104.2 innings for the Rays last season.