The Rays reinstated Bradley (pectoral) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Bradley is slated to make his season debut Friday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field, but the Rays opted to activate the right-hander two days early after rotation mate Ryan Pepiot (lower leg) was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old showed no sign of being affected by the pectoral strain he suffered in spring training over the course of his two rehab starts with Triple-A Durham, as he struck out 15 while allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks across 11 innings. Bradley built up to 94 pitches in his second outing with Durham last Friday and shouldn't face any workload restrictions in his first start with Tampa Bay.