Bradley (1-1) earned the win over Boston on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

Bradley wasn't quite as sharp as he was in his season debut Friday versus the Yankees, when he gave up just one run and struck out seven batters over six innings, but a big difference Wednesday was that he went home with a win. The promising 23-year-old got a late start to the season after injuring his pectoral in spring training and subsequently landing on the injured list, but he's impressed in two starts since his return as he attempts to solidify the back of Tampa Bay's rotation. Bradley's next start is tentatively projected to be a rematch against Boston, this time at home.