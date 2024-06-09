Bradley (1-4) took the loss against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings.

In his previous outing, Bradley was crushed by the Orioles for nine runs over 3.1 innings, so his performance Saturday was a promising turnaround. However, the strong effort didn't make a difference in the loss column, as Tampa's offense was shut out by Kyle Bradish and a pair of Baltimore relievers. Despite the defeat, fantasy managers who roster Bradley should be encouraged by his start -- in addition to allowing just one run, he racked up 18 swinging strikes and walked only one batter. He now holds a 5.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB over 31.1 innings on the season.