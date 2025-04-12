Bradley (2-0) earned the win against Atlanta on Friday. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings.

Bradley's lone run allowed came on Matt Olson RBI single in the first inning. The 24-year-old right-hander settled in after the first frame, retiring 15 of the next 17 batters he faced while striking out five over that span. Bradley has logged two quality starts to begin the season, and across his three outings he's posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 14.1 innings. His next start is tentatively lined up for next week at home against the Red Sox.