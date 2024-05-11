Bradley (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Bradley was excellent in his first start since suffering a pectoral strain in spring training, holding the Yankees to a lone run on an Anthony Rizzo two-out RBI single in the fourth. However, the right-hander was stuck with the loss as the Rays failed to get anything going offensively in the 2-0 defeat. Bradley made 21 starts for Tampa Bay last year, going 5-8 with a 5.59 ERA. He's currently slated to face the Red Sox on the road in his next outing.