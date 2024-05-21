Bradley (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits over seven innings Monday, striking out 10 and taking a loss against Boston.

Bradley worked through three shutout frames before the Red Sox scored three runs in the fourth inning. Nearly all the damage against him came on a pair of two-run homers by Rafael Devers and Ceddanne Rafaela. Despite the poor final line, Bradley turned in his longest start of the year and matched his career best with seven innings. He owns a 4.00 ERA with an impressive 23:3 K:BB through 18 innings. His next start is projected to be at home against the Royals this weekend.