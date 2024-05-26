Bradley allowed a hit and three walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Sunday.

Bradley was able to quiet a Royals offense that had scored at least five runs in each of the previous eight games. This was a good bounce-back effort for Bradley after he gave up five runs over seven innings to the Red Sox on Monday. The 23-year-old is now at a 3.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB over 23 innings across four starts this season. His next start is projected to be a tough road matchup in Baltimore.