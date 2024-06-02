Bradley (1-3) took the loss Saturday, surrendering nine runs on nine hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over 3.1 innings as the Rays were downed 9-5 by the Orioles. He struck out three.

Baltimore put runs on the board in every inning the right-hander pitched, with Ryan Mountcastle taking him deep twice to lead the charge for the home squad. Bradley had served up only three homers in 23 innings this season since coming off the IL, but keeping the ball in the park was an issue for him in 2023 as well, and he's now been tagged for 30 homers in 131 career big-league innings. Bradley will look to rebound in his next start, which lines up to be a rematch with the O's back in Tampa Bay next weekend.