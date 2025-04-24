Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bradley didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He struck out three.

Although he matched a season low with three punchouts, it was an encouraging bounce-back effort after Bradley yielded a season-high six runs in his last start. Wednesday marked his third quality start in five outings so far for the right-hander, who also fell just one pitch short of his career-high mark of 104 pitches that was set a year ago. The long ball remains an issue for Bradley, as he's given up four home runs in four starts in the month of April, but he'll take a 5.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 28.1 innings into a soft matchup at home against the Royals in his next projected start. As a team, Kansas City sits last in the majors with 12 homers in 2025.

More News