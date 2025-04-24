Bradley didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He struck out three.

Although he matched a season low with three punchouts, it was an encouraging bounce-back effort after Bradley yielded a season-high six runs in his last start. Wednesday marked his third quality start in five outings so far for the right-hander, who also fell just one pitch short of his career-high mark of 104 pitches that was set a year ago. The long ball remains an issue for Bradley, as he's given up four home runs in four starts in the month of April, but he'll take a 5.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 28.1 innings into a soft matchup at home against the Royals in his next projected start. As a team, Kansas City sits last in the majors with 12 homers in 2025.